Bride’s home catches fire on wedding day; neighbors hear explosion

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A Dinwiddie woman received some terrible news on her wedding day. Her Woodland Drive home caught fire early Friday morning. The woman was not home, having already left town for her beach wedding scheduled for Friday night.

Neighbor Wayne Cook said his wife woke up at 5 a.m. to what sounded like an explosion.

"She woke me up and said 'something's going on,'" Cook recalled.

When they walked outside, they saw firetrucks and rising smoke.

"That's the first time we realized it was probably a house fire," said Cook.

The burning home sat at the end of a long driveway, which fire crews blocked off while they battled the fire.

Cook said his grandchildren are friends of the family who suffered the house fire and are with them for the wedding. He said she was thankful the family wasn't home when the fire started.

"It's not the call you want to get. It's really not," Cook said. "If they need any help with anything, let us know."

A family member told CBS 6 despite the fire, the wedding is a go.

The cause of the Friday morning fire remained under investigation.