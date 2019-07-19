Multi-vehicle crashes snarl traffic on I-64 east in Henrico

Heat and Humidity: Feels-like temps forecast above 110°

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two crashes are snarling traffic along I-64 east in Henrico County Friday afternoon.

One wreck is along I-64 east near the Staples Mill Road exit.

That crash has closed the interstate’s eastbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane as of 3:45 p.m.

Traffic was backed up more than two miles at last check.

Additionally, a multi-vehicle crash on I-64 east near the Glenside Drive exit is also causing delays.

“The Exit 183 off and on ramp to Glenside Drive and Broad Street is narrowed,” VDOT officials said.

