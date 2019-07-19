Sign your child up for the August 17 Youth Triathlon at the Home for Virginia Boys & Girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An athletic event that encourages children 5 to 14 to “triumph:” the 8th Annual Youth Triathlon presented by Endorphin Fitness at the Virginia Home for Boys and Girls will return this August.

The August 17th event features a pool swim, a bike course and a run on a level field.

Michael Harlow from Endorphin Fitness and Ariana Hochfelder, an 11-year-old participant, stopped by the CBS 6 studio Friday to talk about the event and the optional 4-day preparation camp the week before, which is also on the VHBG campus.

The Virginia Home for Boys & Girls helps children in crisis. Endorphin Fitness, through their Live Red Foundation, sponsors the Triathlon and 100% of the proceeds goes to the VHBG.

If you’d like to sign your child up, or find out how you can help, click here.