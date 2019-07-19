× Richmond rinks offering free ice skating to beat the heat this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Two ice skating rinks in the Richmond area are offering a cool solution for residents to beat the heat this weekend.

SkateNation Plus and Richmond Ice Zone are offering free ice skating to everyone with projected temperatures of 100 degrees or higher this weekend.

If you would like to skate for free, fill out a free pass request form, valid at either SkateNation Plus or Richmond Ice Zone this weekend only.

Once you fill out the form, you will receive an email with your free public skating pass and a list of available times at each location.