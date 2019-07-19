Veteran Richmond police officer arrested on domestic assault charges

RICHMOND, Va. — A veteran officer with the Richmond Police Department has been arrested on domestic assault charges, officials announced Friday afternoon.

Gene Lepley with Richmond Police said 40-year-old Ernest Ford Jr., of the 2500 block of Q Street, was charged with felony strangulation, felony abduction and domestic simple assault.

“The charges were brought as the result of an incident between Ford and a female companion that occurred last Tuesday in Richmond. The female received minor injuries,” Lepley said.

Richmond Police Chief William C. Smith said he was disturbed by the charges against Ford, who has been with RPD for 11 years.

“I am disappointed by this officer’s alleged actions and will await the outcome of a trial,” Smith said.

Smith also encouraged anyone “victimized by domestic violence to report those instances to the police so that we can provide support and assistance.”

“We will provide protection to those persons who have been harmed and will seek justice for those who have been victimized. Domestic violence is particularly troublesome as it is difficult to prevent,” Smith said.

Officials said the patrol officer was placed on unpaid administrative leave as is policy.

Additionally, officials said an internal investigation will take place after the case is adjudicated in court.