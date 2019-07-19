Police identify man wanted in attempted abduction in Farmville

FARMVILLE, Va. – Police have identified the suspect involved in an attempted abduction in Farmville. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, July 17 in the area of North Virginia and Second Streets.

Police said a male driver stopped his vehicle abruptly, exited his vehicle, and grabbed a woman and attempted to pull her into his maroon/burgundy SUV.

“She was able to fight back and escape,” said the Town of Farmville posted to Facebook.

The suspect was described as a tall and thin white male, between 30 and 40 years of age, with a goatee, sandy brown hair that is closely shaved on the sides, and tattoos on his left arm.

“Working from a citizen’s tip received this date, Farmville Police located a white male and a burgundy vehicle matching the description provided earlier,” Town of Farmville posted Friday afternoon. “Farmville Police have now identified the suspect and detectives continue their investigation into the case at this time.”

Police are seeking more information on the case. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective S. L. Entrekin at (434) 392-9259.