Light & Flawless Airbrushed Make Up

Posted 12:32 pm, July 19, 2019

Richmond, Va- Airbrush Make Up has become a popular trend.  Kara Waggoner, owner of Kara Waggoner Beauty brought along two models to demonstrate how easy it is to achieve a flawless glowing look.  The make up she used in the demo is plant based, formulated with vitamins, and waterproof. For more information you can visit: www.karawaggoner.com.

