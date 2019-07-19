Light & Flawless Airbrushed Make Up

Richmond, Va- Airbrush Make Up has become a popular trend. Kara Waggoner, owner of Kara Waggoner Beauty brought along two models to demonstrate how easy it is to achieve a flawless glowing look. The make up she used in the demo is plant based, formulated with vitamins, and waterproof. For more information you can visit: www.karawaggoner.com.
