Men improve community basketball courts: ‘Find a solution, just get it done’

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Two Petersburg men, who grew up with a love for basketball, grew concerned when they saw what was growing on the Lee Park basketball courts they ruled two decades ago. It did not take long for Antonio Robinson and Feazel Love to take matters into their own hands.

"It wasn't any nets and it was grass growing in the cracks. When I got here, I was a little upset about how it looked, it made me angry," Robinson said. "I was sad for the kids, for the community."

"You wondered why, you know, how did it get to that point, how'd it get so bad?" Love added. "Instead of being another problem, just you know, find a solution, just get out here and get it done."

The men got the grass out of the cracks, painted the backboards, and put up new nets with the help of some younger volunteers throughout the city. Starting with the basketball court on Pocahontas Island, they tackled Lee Park a few days later - a park they said used to be jam packed.

"Not only are we going to smile, just think about the smiles the kids are going to have when they know all the basketball courts are operable in their city," Tami Yerby, Director of Petersburg Recreation, said about the men's actions.

The men plan to repair all seven basketball courts in their city.

They said all it takes for someone to make a difference is to see a problem, and simply find a solution.