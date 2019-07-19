× Japanese steakhouse closes in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s sayonara for a longtime Japanese steakhouse in Shockoe Slip.

Kobe Japanese Steaks and Sushi closed its location in the Shockoe-Cary Building at 19-21 S. 13th St. in Shockoe Slip after dinner service Tuesday.

A note taped to the door said the restaurant was permanently closed.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

