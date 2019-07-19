Heat and Humidity: Feels-like temps forecast above 110°

Japanese steakhouse closes in Richmond

Posted 9:52 am, July 19, 2019

Kobe Japanese Steaks and Sushi closed earlier this week in the Shockoe-Cary Building at 19-21 S. 13th St. in the Slip. (Photos by J. Elias O’Neal)

RICHMOND, Va. — It’s sayonara for a longtime Japanese steakhouse in Shockoe Slip.

Kobe Japanese Steaks and Sushi closed its location in the Shockoe-Cary Building at 19-21 S. 13th St. in Shockoe Slip after dinner service Tuesday.

A note taped to the door said the restaurant was permanently closed.

