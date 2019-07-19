Japanese steakhouse closes in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — It’s sayonara for a longtime Japanese steakhouse in Shockoe Slip.
Kobe Japanese Steaks and Sushi closed its location in the Shockoe-Cary Building at 19-21 S. 13th St. in Shockoe Slip after dinner service Tuesday.
A note taped to the door said the restaurant was permanently closed.
Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.
Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!
Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. Email feedback and questions to EatItVirginia@gmail.com.
37.535512 -77.433382