Inmates at Henrico County Jail left without air conditioning, running water during heat advisory

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- On Thursday night, Henrico County Jail West lost all running water after a water main break along a nearby road.

"When the water goes out, not only do the toilets go down and your ability to cook food, but the air conditioning also goes out," said Wade.

Workers from Henrico County Public Works were at the jail on Friday to remove the current water meter and replace it with a piece of pipe that will allow water flow back into the building.

Sheriff Wade said during that time, they did their best to accommodate the inmates.

"We ordered ten porta johns for the Sallyport to allow inmates to come down and use them," Wade added.

With Friday reaching record temperatures, water and ice were also brought in.

"We went out and brought a bunch of bottled water and we've been putting ice in some of the cell areas since it's been a little warm," said Wade.

"This is the third time in the twenty years that I've been sheriff that the water has been cut off to one of our jails," he added.

Public Works said as of Friday night, the water pressure is back to normal, allowing for the AC to work again and water to flow back into the jail.

They said they'll be back out on Tuesday to add in one more permanent piece.