Fund Your Retirement Accounts!

RICHMOND, Va- It’s a great thing to live in the moment, but we also need to plan ahead so that our future lives are filled with moments that don’t leave us struggling to pay for them. Richmond Money Expert Jennifer Luzzatto, CFA, CFP® from Summit Financial Partners, Inc. talked about distribution rules for those tax-deferred savings plans like 401K’s and IRA’s. For more information visitwww.summitfinancialpartnersrva.com
