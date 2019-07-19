Win family 4-pack to Kings Dominion; Monster Jam Thunder Alley launches

Enter now for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to Kings Dominion to celebrate the launch of Monster Jam Thunder Alley this Saturday through Sept. 2 at the amusement park.

More about Monster Jam Thunder Alley at King’s Dominion:

Monster Jam Thunder Alley

At Monster Jam Thunder Alley, five of Monster Jam’s biggest superstars have taken over a part of the park. Each truck’s personality and legacy are on display in unique, never-before-seen ways. Guests can create larger-than-life photo ops and memories, get up close to and sit inside real Monster Jam trucks, including Grave Digger®, El Toro Loco®, Megalodon®, Max-D™ and Zombie™, and explore immersive and interactive areas and elements to feel the excitement that is Monster Jam.

Monster Jam Freestyle Ride Truck Experience

Guests can strap in for an unforgettable ride in a real Monster Jam truck. Board an all-new, 10-passenger Grave Digger® or Megalodon® truck for an unforgettable ride on a thrilling Freestyle-inspired course. Once on board, guests will feel the roar of real Monster Jam action as the truck tackles the most obstacles on any ride truck track ever built.

Monster Jam Garage

Guests can interact with and learn how Monster Jam trucks come to life in this first-of-its kind Monster Jam Garage experience. They’ll have the opportunity to touch, feel and turn real Monster Jam elements that make these mechanical marvels soar. Guests can see how a 1,500-horsepower engine works, turn enormous 645-pound tires on an axle, see how oversized shocks absorb punishing landings and crank the gears inside of a real transmission.

Monster Jam Build-a-Truck

The little ones can let their imaginations take over as they build their very own mini Monster Jam truck. A nominal fee is required for this activity.

Monster Jam Pit Stop Play Area

Young Monster Jam fans can create their own Monster Jam action using authentic Monster Jam die-cast replicas on a miniature version of a Monster Jam track, complete with ramps and obstacles. A special soundtrack will put the fans in the action with sounds of an announcer, revving engines and more.

Monster Jam Treats

Some of the exciting food and beverage offerings found at Monster Jam live events are coming to the park and will feature unique Monster Jam food and beverage exclusive to the park event.

Monster Jam Driver Appearances

Trained at Monster Jam University to be world-class, Monster Jam drivers are athletes at their core and experts in four-wheeled, controlled aggression. Drivers will be on hand to sign autographs, take photos and meet Monster Jam fans on these select dates:

July 20 -21: Max-D™ driver and 12-time Monster Jam World Finals Champion, Tom Meents

August 2 – 4: Founder and former Grave Digger® driver, Dennis Anderson, current Grave Digger driver, Adam Anderson and Son-uva Digger® driver, Ryan Anderson.