SUV pulled from Swift Creek Reservoir was stolen out of Henrico

Posted 11:01 am, July 18, 2019, by , Updated at 11:02AM, July 18, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The SUV pulled from the Swift Creek Reservoir in Chesterfield Thursday morning was stolen out of Henrico County, according to police.

A dive team responded to the reservoir in the 14400 block of Genito Road for an SUV submerged in the water. Crews pulled a Nissan Pathfinder from the reservoir but didn’t find anyone inside the vehicle.

After running the license plate of the SUV, police say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Henrico County.

Police are investigating how the SUV got into the reservoir.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

