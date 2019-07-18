‘South Pacific’ Returns!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Riverside Center for The Performing Arts features many great productions during the year. Their latest musical offering is “South Pacific” that creates a story during World War 2 that is filled with laughter, sorrow, and thought-provoking moments. Producing Artistic Director Patrick A’Hearn along with actors Branch Fields and Kate Marshall for a brief interview and a musical performance. For more information you can visit:https://www.riversidedt.com/

Event Details:

Wednesday 7/24- Sunday 9/15

Riverside Center for The Performing Arts

95 Riverside Parkway

Fredericksburg