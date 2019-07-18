‘South Pacific’ Returns!

RICHMOND, Va- Riverside Center for The Performing Arts features many great productions during the year. Their latest musical offering is “South Pacific” that creates a story during World War 2 that is filled with laughter, sorrow, and thought-provoking moments. Producing Artistic Director Patrick A’Hearn along with actors Branch Fields and Kate Marshall for a brief interview and a musical performance. For more information you can visit:https://www.riversidedt.com/
Event Details:
Wednesday 7/24- Sunday 9/15
Riverside Center for The Performing Arts
95 Riverside Parkway
Fredericksburg