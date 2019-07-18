Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- Experience the excitement of non-stop gaming with your favorite themes at Rosie’s Gaming Emporium! General Manager Phillip Harris and Erika Montenegro discuss the importance of giving back to the community and invites you to their upcoming grand opening. For more information you can visit:www.rosiesgaming.com.

Event Details:

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

Grand Opening Celebration 7/19-7-21

6807 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond VA 23225

{*This segment is sponsored by Rosie’s Gaming Emporium*}