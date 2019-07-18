Police: Man threw Molotov cocktail onto Richmond police headquarters parking deck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – A man has been arrested after police say he threw a Molotov cocktail onto the parking deck at Richmond Police headquarters.

Police say the incident occurred Friday afternoon at the police headquarters at 200 W Grace Street.

The male suspect is accused of throwing a plastic water bottle with flammable liquid onto the parking deck. Police say the bottle briefly ignited and caused a small fire before it was quickly extinguished.

No property was damaged and no one was injured, according to police.

The suspect was apprehended and is now facing charges. Police have not released those specific charges at this time.