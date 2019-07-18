× Pest control experts: Prepare for insects and rodents trying to enter homes to escape heat

RICHMOND, Va. — Pest control experts say insects and even rodents are going to be looking for a way to sneak into your home to cool down.

they’re looking for food, moisture and shelter, specifically ants, rats and roaches.

“They’re multiplying at a huge rate right now and so there’s more of them competing for food so they’re going to be in your house and ants their colonies are getting bigger,” said Charlie Church, president of Getem Pest Control.

You’ll find them near kitchens, bathrooms, or an AC unit’s condensation line because it’s a water source.