MBL’s Remarkable Women’s Luncheon

RICHMOND, Va. — The Remarkable Women’s Luncheon is a quarterly business forum presented by the Metropolitan Business League for professional women and business owners. The Women’s Luncheon event is Thursday, July 25, from 12:00pm – 2:00pm at The Boathouse at Rockettes Landing, 4708 East Old Main Street.

This forum like event features conversations during lunch, with full audience participation and future action plans. The luncheons are designed to provide education and networking opportunities for women professionals, in a small, intimate setting. Topics discussed, include effective communication, conflict management, assertiveness, self-fulfillment, upward mobility, self-motivators, time for self, hobbies, time management, family and health, and wellness. This quarter’s speaker is non other than Actress, Designer, Author Daphne Maxwell Reid and is hosted by CBS 6 Antoinette Essa. For tickets and more information visit https://thembl.org/