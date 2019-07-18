× Buskey Cider now making 100-calorie mojito light cider

RICHMOND, Va. — Will Correll was at a party recently when he saw some normally beer-loving friends passing on their usual brews and instead reaching for hard seltzers.

Correll, who with his wife Elle owns Buskey Cider in Scott’s Addition, realized then the popularity of such seltzers and other “soft” hard beverages might not be a flash in the pan and decided to get in on the action.

Click here to keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

