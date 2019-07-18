Cigarette believed to be the cause of deadly Hopewell house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- A man has died following a Wednesday night house fire in Hopewell. Family identified the deceased as Bobby Jo Hagee.

The cause of the fire at the North 4th Avenue home was believed to be an improperly discarded cigarette, according to investigators.

Hagee, who was in the 50s, was asleep in the home when the fire started.

Hagee's adult son, Bobby Jo Hagee, Jr., was able to escape the house fire alive.

Family gathered at the home -- which has been in the Hagee family since the 1970s -- Thursday morning to mourn their loved one.

"He was as sweet as the day is long," Hagee's sister said.

He would help and do anything for anyone, she added.

Firefighters responded to the home at about 11 p.m. Wednesday.

