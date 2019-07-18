Man shot near pool in Fairfield Court: Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIHCMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in Richmond's Fairfield County neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 2300 block of Fairfield Avenue around 4 p.m. not far from a pool, reporter Jon Burkett said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.