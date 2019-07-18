It will feel like 110 degrees in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — The heat ridge will dominate our weather Friday through Sunday, with extremely high heat and humidity. The heat index during this 3-day period will reach a range of 106 to 110 degrees. A Heat Advisory will be issued for some areas, as well as an Excessive Heat Warning in the areas expected to experience the hottest conditions.

A cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing much milder air into the region Tuesday and Wednesday. The front will also enhance our chances for showers and storms on Monday.

The remnants of Barry will continue to drift eastward towards the Mid-Atlantic. There are no other significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin at this time. Additional details are available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

