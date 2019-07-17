× Woman allegedly robbed at Mechanicsville Walmart

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman says she was robbed at a Mechanicsville Walmart.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to the Walmart at 7430 Bell Creek Rd, where a victim said that a woman stole money from her.

Surveillance footage shows he suspect was wearing a black-and-white colored sleeveless shirt and black leggings. An unidentified male suspect was observed in the store on video with the female suspect. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboy’s jersey and a white hat.

It is unknown if he was involved in the larceny.

The two were seen leaving together in an orange sedan.