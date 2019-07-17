Visual Lesson on Cutting Hanger Steak

RICHMOND, Va- Executive Chef Scott Hyland is back to make his signature hanger steak with Carolina rice and sweet corn relish. He’s known for his extraordinary culinary presentations and we are lucky to have him travel from Williamsburg to join us live this morning. For more information you can visit http://www.culturecafeva.com

Hanger Steak

2 lb ea hanger steak

to taste- fine sea salt

to taste freshly- ground black pepper

1 oz olive oil

(Note: Hanger Steak is a somewhat unknown cut that you will have to ask for from your local butcher. It is also known as the “butcher’s steak”, the French call it “onglet”. It has a single line of gristle that divides the two steaks on either side. Hanger steak is lean, so the trick is to avoid overcooking it, as it can become tough when cooked too long)

1. Using a sharp knife, cut the two steaks off either side of the center line of gristle.

2. Brush the olive oil over the steaks and season liberally with salt & pepper

3. Sear the steaks in a hot pan or on the grill for 3-4 minutes on each side. Use an instant-read thermometer and when you see they have reached 125F, remove them from the heat and allow the steaks to rest for 8-10 minutes in a warm place.

4. Using your sharp knife, cut the steaks on the bias, against the grain and arrange on a platter or plate. (note: the grain on a hanger steak can change direction, so look carefully for a more tender slice of steak!)

Sweet Corn Relish

1/2 ea sweet onion (Vidalia or Walla Walla) cut into a fine dice

2 cup fresh sweet corn, cut off the cob

2 oz extra virgin olive oil

1 oz aged sherry vinegar (or your favorite nice vinegar)

3-4 individual stems of chive, finely sliced

to taste- fine sea salt

to taste- freshly ground black pepper

Optional: 1/2 oz white truffle oil

1. Place the corn in a microwave safe bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Cook on high for 2 minutes. 2. Put the cooked corn in a mixing bowl and add olive oil, vinegar, onion, chives and salt & pepper to taste. (add truffle oil if desired)

Carolina Gold Rice

1 lb Carolina Gold Rice

1/4 ea white onion - chopped fine

1 ea carrot - chopped fine

1 ea rib of celery - chopped fine

to taste fine sea salt

to taste freshly ground black pepper

1 oz extra virgin olive oil

2 qt water

2 qt chicken stock

(Note: Carolina Gold Rice is an heirloom short grained rice from South Carolina. It was one of the most important cash crops in Colonial times, being shipped all over the world. After the abolition of slavery, the crop was largely abandoned as too costly to produce. In the last 20 years it has been re-discoverd and planted by artisan farmers who appreciate its rich flavor and creamy texture.)

1. Heat a large sautee pan on high. When the pan is hot, add the olive oil and the carrot, onion & celery, stirring the vegetables rapidly with a wooden spatula.

2. As the onions start to become clear (1-2 minutes), add the dry rice to the pan and continue stirring, browning the dry rice kernels in the hot pan.

3. When you have browned all the rice, pour equal parts water & stock into the pan just until it rises to cover the rice. Continue cooking on medium heat, adding more water & stock as it is absorbed into the rice for 40 minutes or until the rice is tender.

4. Season with salt & pepper and serve.