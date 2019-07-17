Take a Swing on The Green for a Great cause! 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va.- The Good Neighbor Golf Classic is back for the fifth year running! This year, all proceeds will go to benefit the Next Move Program. The Next Move Program provides work and educational experiences to young adults with disabilities as they transition out of high school and into the world of work. Director of Government Affairs, Strategy, and Development at Good Neighbor Stephanie Lynch joined us this morning to tell us about the fifth annual tournament that’s happening Friday, July 26th at The Country Club of Petersburg.. For more information and to join you can visit www.goodneighbor.care.