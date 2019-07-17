‘Shaynefully Delicious’ Cornbread Peach Cobbler

Posted 1:34 pm, July 17, 2019, by

 

RICHMOND, Va- Our great friend of the show, Shayne Rogers, has another "Shaynefully Delicious" version of peach cobbler served with a scoop of crème fraiche.

 

3-4 c chopped peaches

½ c + 3 T sugar

1 t cinnamon

¼ t ground cloves

Pinch salt

1 T apple cider vinegar

1 box Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix

½ c buttermilk

4 T melted butter

 

Serve with a scoop of crème fraiche

 

 

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Grease an 8 or 9” baking dish.  Mix together peaches, ½ cup of sugar, cinnamon, cloves, salt and vinegar.  Set aside. Mix muffin mix, buttermilk and butter.  Stir a half cup of the batter into the peaches and pour into baking dish.  Dollop batter over peaches and sprinkle remaining sugar over the top.  Bake for 35 – 40 minutes until golden brown and delicious

