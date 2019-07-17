Richmond named top destination in the country for a quick getaway

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond has been named one of the top destinations in the country for a quick getaway.

Hotwire, an online travel site, ranked the River City as the no. 2 destination in the country among small-town favorites which features cities with a population between 150,000 – 299,999.

The online travel site created “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie Index” in response to the rising trend of quick, last-minute getaways.

In a recent survey, Hotwire says they found that 90% of all Americans prefer short getaways of three nights or less versus a longer vacation, especially millennials.

The index analyzes more than 10,000 data points across 250 cities and weighs factors important to a spontaneous, two- or three-night trip which include: bang for your buck (value), ease of arrival (convenience) and things to do (leisure).

On a scale of 1-15, with a maximum of 15, Richmond ranked 9th for value, 7th for leisure, and 12th for convenience. Hotwire touts Richmond’s variety of entertainment options including restaurants, bars, attractions, and a few hidden gems.

Orlando was ranked the number no. 1 destination in the country among small-town favorites, Las Vegas was ranked no.1 among major metropolises, and Atlanta was ranked no.1 among mid-size must-sees.

For more on Hotwire’s “America’s Best Cities for a Quickie Index,” click here.