Police: Missing Greensville County man is disabled, in danger

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. — Police say an Emporia man with mental disabilities has been missing since Wednesday afternoon and is in danger due to weather conditions.

Clarence Nix was last seen headed in the direction of I-95 at Exit 13 and Otterdam Road this afternoon and has not been seen since, according to police.

Nix is described as 5’10” and 145 lbs and was last seen wearing khaki pants and a striped shirt.

Police have been conducting a manhunt from Tuesday afternoon into the evening.

Police say Nix is in danger due to weather conditions as well as the terrain he is possibly in.

If anyone has any information on this individual or his whereabouts, please call the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office at 434-348-4200.