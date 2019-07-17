× Amazon to open new Richmond center, hire 150 workers

RICHMOND, Va. — Amazon announced it will open a new specialty fulfillment and last-mile delivery center in Richmond. While the timing of the center’s opening was not immediately disclosed, Amazon said it would hire 150 people to work there, an announcement from the governor’s office noted.

The new center, at the Virginia Interstate 95 Logistics Center, would join other Central Virginia fulfillment centers in Dinwiddie and Chesterfield, and delivery stations in Ashland, Chester, Petersburg, and Richmond.

“The new fulfillment and delivery center in the City of Richmond will create additional 21st century job opportunities and help advance Virginia’s position as a leader in the supply chain management industry,” Governor Ralph Northam said.

Amazon already boasts more than 10,000 employees in Virginia.

“The region has become a hub for the global logistics and distribution industry, providing businesses direct connectivity to customers on the East Coast,” Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said.

Last year Amazon announced it would build an East Coast headquarters in Northern Virginia.

This is a developing story. Send news tips here.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

