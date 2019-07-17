Mom says mold in storage unit ruined her family’s belongings: ‘I’m living in a nightmare’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg family is living in an empty new home after they say everything they own was destroyed.

“It’s like I’m living in a nightmare because we have nothing,” said Sade Hood. “We have nothing, literally nothing but what’s in the front room.”

Since March, Sade Hood and her family have been renting a climate-controlled storage unit from CubeSmart which is now LifeStorage located at 6500 Branch Point Drive in Midlothian.

Hood said they started moving out of the unit last week when they discovered everything inside was covered in mold.

“Everything is ruined so we have nothing. Their beds are covered in mold, our bed is covered in mold literally everything in the storage is covered in mold stuff that was in boxes taped in boxes is covered in mold,” said Hood.

“My biggest thing was I have asthma my kids have asthma. I wanted to make sure that as long as I have my stuff in storage when I go to move it out it’s in the same condition it was when I put it in the storage.” Hood explained. “They guaranteed me no mold because they stressed the climate control.”

Hood said she had a $2,000 insurance policy on their belongings.

“For them to tell me they don’t cover mold that was a slap in the face,” said Hood.

She filed a claim with the company last week and received a call from a CubeSmart district manager.

“As long as I sign a form stating that I would not contact the media, not go to social media and would not pursue any further legal actions that they will offer me $1,000,” said Hood. “$1,000 is just not even going to scratch the surface of everything we have in there. I just want to be compensated for my things.”

“We left it at I am going to leave my things here they may bill me they may not they don’t know,” said Hood. “So, now we’re at… we will call you when we’re at a resolution.”

Hood said she is willing to take legal action if she is not reimbursed for her belongings.

CBS 6 Problem Solvers reached out to CubeSmart’s corporate office and district manager and haven’t received a response, as of 6:30 p.m.

CBS 6 News is working for you. Click here to email a tip to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers. Be sure to leave us your name, phone number and detailed description of the problem. You can also leave a message by calling 804-254-3672.