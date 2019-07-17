Teen driver killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Police identified a Stafford teenager as the driver killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler tractor trailer.

Jacob Viduszynski, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday night’s crash at the intersection of Richards Ferry Road and Warrenton Road.

“Witnesses reported observing a Hyundai [driven by Viduszynski] traveling on Richards Ferry Road and failing to yield to a tractor trailer traveling southbound on Warrenton Road,” a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said. “The tractor trailer struck the driver’s side of the vehicle.”

While Viduszynski died at the scene, an 18-year-old passenger in the car was airlifted to Inova Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition, according to investigators.

