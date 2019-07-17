West End apartment complex runs dry after water main breaks in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Williamsburg Park Apartments are without water after a water main broke in Henrico County. The break has also impacted traffic in that part of the West End.

“A water main break has closed southbound Hungary Spring Road between West Broad Street and Prestwick Road,” a Henrico Department of Public Utilities (DPU) spokesperson said. “Water service is expected to be disrupted to nearby businesses and residents, including those in the Williamsburg Park Apartments.”

No timetable has been set as to when the water main will be fixed.

Henrico DPU is handing out water to those who lost water service.