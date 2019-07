Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va- In honor of National Hot Dog day, we’re celebrating with RVA’s own Joey Mirabile from Joey’s Hot Dogs! Joey’s Hot Dog Establishment has been voted as having the best hot dogs in Richmond, and today he brought his classic Joey Dog for host’s Cheryl Miller and Bill Bevins to taste. For more information you can visit: http://www.joeyshotdogs.com/