Why little kids and driving little cars around Chippenham Hospital

RICHMOND, Va, -- Being a patient in a hospital can be scary, especially if you're a little one visiting the emergency room or having surgery.

Hoping to take the fear out of a hospital visit, Chippenham Hospital is unveiling new "Hoppy Mobiles" in honor of the hospital's pediatric mascot - Hoppy the Frog. The small motorized cars will be available to young patients visiting the pediatric units of the hospital or having same-day surgery.

Pediatric director Becky Coviello said the medical center is hoping to make the hospital experience less threatening for children.

"We're all about trying to make it a little bit fun for kids because that's what kids are about," Coviello said. "A stretcher is very intimidating to a child as well as a wheelchair, so I think being able to drive these cars to an x-ray or going for a surgery - it's like a diversion."

The hospital purchased two of the cars and an anonymous patient bought a third.

Children are able to operate the cars themselves, or a staff member can control them using a remote control.

Either way, doctors and nurses at Chippenham hope to see less tears and more smiles and laughter.

"Whatever can make the experience the best for the child, that's what we're all about," Coviello said.

