Man shot in Richmond neighborhood

Posted 6:02 am, July 17, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 25-year-old man suffered what police called a "possible life-threatening gunshot injury" early Wednesday morning in Richmond.

"At approximately 1:45 a.m., on July 17, Fourth Precinct officers responded to the 1200 Block of Hickory Street, after being notified about a possible shooting," a Richmond Police spokesperson said. "Officers arrived and located a 25-year-old victim."

No additional information was released about the victim, nor a possible suspect and shooting motive.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

