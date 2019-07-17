× Petersburg crews battle overnight house fire

PETERSBURG, Va. — Fire damaged a home in Petersburg early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home along the 1700 block of Dupuy Road at about 4 a.m. for reports of a brush fire. But when crews arrived, they discovered a home fully engulfed in flames.

Witnesses said the fire started in a clothes dryer, however the official cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported in this fire.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

