Petersburg crews battle overnight house fire
PETERSBURG, Va. — Fire damaged a home in Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to a home along the 1700 block of Dupuy Road at about 4 a.m. for reports of a brush fire. But when crews arrived, they discovered a home fully engulfed in flames.
Witnesses said the fire started in a clothes dryer, however the official cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries have been reported in this fire.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
37.216029 -77.431316