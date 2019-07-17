× Drug testing for teachers no longer a requirement at Richmond Public Schools

RICHMOND, Va. — Starting Monday, teachers at Richmond Public Schools will no longer have to pass a drug test in order to work in the school system.

While a majority of positions will no longer have to take a drug test, RPS says that specific guidelines have been put in place to test “safety-sensitive positions.” These positions include bus drivers, security and employees in the Office of Family and Community Engagement.

The change was approved this year as a method to cut costs.

The new change to the policy does not exclude all employees from being tested. RPS employees are still ‘subject to reasonable suspicion testing once hired,’ according to RPS.”

RPS employees are still “subject to reasonable suspicion testing once hired,” according to RPS.