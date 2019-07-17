3 people escape Henrico house fire

Infant dies after she’s left in hot car

Posted 5:53 am, July 17, 2019

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Three people escaped a burning home in Henrico County early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home along the 2000 block of Cleary Road, near Mechanicsville Turnpike, in eastern Henrico at about 3 a.m. When they arrived, they reported fire burning both the back and front of the home.

Everyone inside the house made it out alive. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

