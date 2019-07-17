× Anthem LemonAid fundraising community stands

RICHMOND, Va. — This weekend (July 19-21), children, families, and businesses throughout Central Virginia will be helping local kids with cancer at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR) by setting up Anthem LemonAid stands. There will be about 800 stands set up throughout the community including a stand by 9-year-old Madison, who was diagnosed last year with germinoma, a rare form of cancer most commonly found in the brain, setting up an Anthem LemonAid stand has special meaning. CHoR patient, Madison, along with her family, will host an Anthem LemonAid stand Friday, July 19 from 11:30 – 12:30 at Walmart Supercenter (corner of Glenside Drive and Forest Avenue) 920 Forest Avenue, in Richmond.

Registration for Anthem LemonAid will close Friday, July 19 at 10 a.m. so there is still time to sign up. LemonAid stands will be active Friday., July 19 through Sunday 21, and can be found at area Kroger, Walmart, Sweet Frog and Chick Fil-A locations as well as businesses, childcare centers, and neighborhoods. In addition to the stands located throughout the community, donations can be made online by clicking here. For more information visit https://www.anthemlemonaid.com/ or call call 804-228-5934.

CBS 6 will have a LemonAid stand Friday from 8:30am – 6:30pm at the studio 3301 west Broad Street.