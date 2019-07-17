× Details released into future of shuttered Broad Street hotel

RICHMOND, Va. — A busy local hotelier has added another project to its plate, this time by buying a property on West Broad Street that has seen several hotel flags come and go over the years.

Henrico-based KM Hotels last month purchased the former Akaza Hotel property at 6531 W. Broad St. for $4.6 million, according to county property records. It sits on 6.7 acres and most recently was assessed by the county for $3.8 million.

