Surveillance video shows 3 masked men wanted in Richmond armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects involved in the armed robbery of a convenience store over the weekend.

Officers responded to the Six Points Express Mart, located at 2933 2nd Avenue, for the report of a robbery at approximately 10:29 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

When officers arrived at the scene, the victims said three masked men came into the store armed with handguns and stole approximately $3,800 in cash.

Surveillance video shows the three men, armed with guns, jump over the counter and grab the cash register. Police say the suspects fled the store on foot toward Custer Street.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Fourth Precinct Detective T. Owens at (804) 646-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.