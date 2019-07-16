× Park visitor charged with indecent exposure after Busch Gardens incident

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A woman was taken to jail after a violent outburst at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, according to police in James City County.

“After a verbal altercation, Robin Abrams, 29, of Washington DC, reportedly slapped and shoved three relatives that she was with,” a police spokesperson said. “She then lifted her skirt exposing herself while yelling profanity; she was not wearing any undergarments.”

Abrams was charged with domestic assault, two counts of assault, and indecent exposure in connection to the July 14 incident.

She was booked at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Details into the reasons behind the altercation were not released.

