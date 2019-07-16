Richmond Folk Festival Live coming to vinyl, CD, and digital download

RICHMOND, Va. — For more than a decade, the Richmond Folk Festival has brought interesting musical acts to Central Virginia. Soon, you’ll be able to take some of the magical music home with you.

The Richmond Folk Festival and Spacebomb Records will release a live compilation album of festival performances. It’s called “All Together Now”: 15 Years of the Richmond Folk Festival Live.

“We were absolutely floored when Spacebomb reached out to us about producing the album,” Venture Richmond Director of Events Stephen Lecky said. “It’s been a thrilling experience throughout, but it’s also an incredibly daunting task to curate a shortlist of the incredible performances recorded at the Richmond Folk Festival over the years. We’re so grateful to our partners at the National Council of the Traditional Arts for their thoughtful guidance on the track selection.”

Artists on the special compilation album include:

1. Clinton Fearon and the Boogie Brown Band – Feel the Spirit

2. Lulo Reinhardt and Daniel Stelter – Swing 2012

3. Maggie Ingram & The Ingramettes – Family Prayer

4. Lunasa – Ryestraw (medley): The New Day March/Reystraw/An Old Woman Would

5. Nathalie Pires – Loucura (Madness)

6. The Holmes Brothers – Baby What You Want Me To Do

7. Peter Rowan Bluegrass Band – Don’t Ask Me Why

8. The Quebe Sisters – Speed the Plow Medley: Speed the Plow/The Maid Behind the Bar/Temerance Reel

9. Altai Kai – My Native Land, Altai

10. Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano – México lindo/¡Viva México!

Bonus Tracks Sequence on CD:

11. Sona Jobarteh – Mamamuso

12. Dale Watson and His Lonestars – Real Country Song/A Nashville Rash

13. Rare Essence – Overnight Scenario

14. BeauSoleil Trio – Le Sud de la Louisiane

15. Sammy Shelor and Kirk Sutphin – Angeline the Baker

16. Spanish Harlem Orchestra – Son de Corazón

The album will be released on October 11, 2019, the first day of the Richmond Folk Festival and will be available in digital download, CD, standard black vinyl, and an orange and green tie-dye pressed vinyl collector’s edition. All proceeds from sales of the album will go directly to support the Richmond Folk Festival.

“Richmond’s musical footprint is growing nationally and internationally and the Richmond Folk Festival is an important part of the city’s musical story,” Spacebomb Records CEO Ben Baldwin said. “We’re proud to be working with the Richmond Folk Festival to release an important musical document covering the first 15 years of the festival’s history.”

