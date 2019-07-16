Pulp Fiction now serving coffee and smoothies in Lakeside

Posted 9:24 am, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:28AM, July 16, 2019

Pulp Fiction serves juice, smoothies, bagels, pastries and more. (Photos by Mike Platania)

LAKESIDE, Va. — A former Lakeside biscuit joint has been reborn as a coffee and smoothie shop.

Pulp Fiction Lakeside has opened at 5411 Lakeside Ave., in the small storefront that previously housed Early Bird Biscuit Co.

Pulp Fiction owner Ruslana Remennikova secured the space earlier this year to set up a brick-and-mortar location for her food and smoothie truck Pulp Fiction RVA, which has been operating for about a year and will continue to do so.

