RICHMOND, Va - Executive Chef Steven Sowell of The Hound's Tale returned to Virginia This Morning with one of his favorites: Pan Seared Scallops with Summer Risotto. Perfect for a light summer entree, this dish is a savory recipe to recreate at your next dinner party.

For more tasty dishes from Steven’s restaurant visit them on line at http://www.thehoundstale.com/

Pan Seared Scallops with Summer Risotto

Serves 5 (4 Scallops per person)

20 10/20 Scallops

1 cup Arborio Rice

4 cups Vegetable Stock

2 Shallots

2 clove Garlic

4 oz Grated Pecorino Cheese

4 oz Butter

8 oz Mixed Mushrooms

4 oz Green Asparagus Blanched

3 oz Green Peas

Add shallots and garlic to sauce pan with oil and cook until blond. Add rice and parch. Deglaze with white wine and reduce. Start adding stock until al dente. Fold in Butter and pecorino cheese. STIR CONSTANTLY. Check for salinity. sear scallops and sear in a separate pan.... once brown on one side flip and add butter. baste.

Vinaigrette:

2 cups Marsala wine reduced to 1/2 cup with minced shallots and truffle oil