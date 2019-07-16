Crash sends pole into Richmond salon

RICHMOND, Va. - Dominion Energy crews are working to fix a downed power pole Tuesday morning.
A car crashed into that pole, causing it to fall into JAK Salon -- next to Starbucks -- along the 400 block of N Robinson Street in Richmond.
There are no reports of injuries. Power crews have closer at least one travel lane while they work.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.
37.556579 -77.470872