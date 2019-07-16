Baby girl dies after she’s left in hot car outside grocery store

Posted 5:00 pm, July 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:05PM, July 16, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — A baby girl left in a hot car died Tuesday afternoon in Richmond, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The child, believed to be 10-months old, was left in the vehicle while the adult she was with went grocery shopping, those sources told Burkett.

The car was then driven to a home along the 4600 block of Britannia Road, between Broad Rock Boulevard and Warwick Road, in South Richmond. That’s where emergency crews responded just before 2 p.m.

The child, who was in cardiac arrest, died on the way to the hospital, according to Crime Insider sources.

Richmond Police confirm that they are in the early stages of a possible heat-related infant death investigation. No further information has been released at this time.

Temperatures in Richmond Tuesday afternoon were in the low 90s, with a “feels like” temperature between 101 – 103.

This is a developing story.

