AMBER Alert issued for infant abducted from North Carolina daycare

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old girl who was abducted from her daycare Monday afternoon in North Carolina.

Lounnisha Renee Askew was taken from a daycare near Bladenboro at around 5 p.m. by her mother, Juanita Renee Askew, 22, who was not allowed unsupervised visits with her daughter.

Investigators say Askew grabbed the child and fled.

Lounnisha is a 4-month-old black female, approximately 20 inches tall, weighing 14 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green onesie with pink circle designs and black socks.

She also has a cyst over her right eye, a red birthmark on the back of her head and needs special foods due to a birth defect.

Askew is considered dangerous with violent tendencies and abrupt mood swings, according to a news release from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. She is is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 196 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with black leggings.

Askew was last seen in a dark green, dark gray or black two-door sedan with 30-day tags. Her direction of travel is unknown.

Investigators say warrants are on file for her arrest on child abduction charges.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bladen County Sheriff Office at (910) 862-6960, or call 911.