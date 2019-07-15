× Richmond to vote on Monroe Ward, VUU-area rezoning plans

RICHMOND, Va. — City-driven efforts to update zoning rules and encourage denser development in two Richmond neighborhoods are inching closer to potential adoption.

The Richmond Planning Commission is set to vote today on a slew of proposed amendments to city code, zoning maps and other development rules to update land uses allowed in the bulk of Monroe Ward and areas east of Virginia Union University, specifically along a stretch of Lombardy Street and Chamberlayne Avenue.

Click here to continue reading on Richmond Biz Sense.

Love to try new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

