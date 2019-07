AHMEDABAD, India – A broken ride at an amusement park in India killed two people and injured more than two dozen, according to the Times of India.

The incident occurred Sunday evening at Ahmedabad’s Kankaria lakefront.

(WARNING: Graphic video below. Viewer discretion advised.)

#Ahmedabad video two dead more than fifteen injured as pendulum ride broke down at Kankaria Lakefront @MumbaiMirror pic.twitter.com/rLl3xYcu6Q — Vinay Dalvi (@VinayMIRROR) July 15, 2019

Police are investigating how the ride was operated, maintained and inspected, the Times reported.